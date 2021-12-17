Authorities have identified one of the two teenagers killed in the crash of a stolen SUV during a police chase last week in northeast Minneapolis.

Shawndale Devon Hickman, 16, died of blunt-force injuries in the crash on Lowry Avenue NE. and Hayes Street just before 2:30 a.m. Dec. 9. He was a passenger in the black SUV that broke in two upon impact near Windom Park, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Four other juveniles in the SUV were hospitalized with serious injuries; one of them later died.

The chase began about 2 a.m. when police spotted the vehicle in the area of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue N. in Robbinsdale. The SUV had been reported stolen during an armed carjacking the day before.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but its driver eluded them and sped east on Lowry Avenue into northeast Minneapolis, Robbinsdale Police Chief Patrick Foley said. Four miles later, the driver lost control and crashed.

The Racial Justice Network and similar community groups have since called for a statewide ban on high-speed police chases.

The case remains under investigation by Robbinsdale police and the State Patrol.