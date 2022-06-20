A teenage boy died in a house fire near Moose Lake early Monday, while others in the home escaped the blaze, authorities said.

A 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. alerted the Pine County Sheriff's Office to the fire at a home about six miles south of Moose Lake in the 9000 block of Timberline Road in Sturgeon Lake.

The caller said a 14-year-old boy was still in the home, the Sheriff's Office said. Firefighters from numerous departments responded and quickly found the teen inside, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Chief Sheriff's Deputy Scott Grice said there were "three or four" other family members inside the home who got out with minor injuries.

The teenager's identity has yet to be released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the state fire marshal.