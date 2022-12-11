Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Taylor Heise had a hat trick to lead the No. 6-ranked Gophers women's hockey team past No. 14 St. Cloud State 9-0 on Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

The victory gave Minnesota (14-3-2, 13-1-2 WCHA) a two-game sweep of the home-and-home series against the Huskies (11-10-0, 6-10-0).

The Gophers stretched their winning streak to four games.

Freshman defender Allie Franco scored her first collegiate goal 1 minute, 7 seconds into the first period. The game was scoreless the rest of the period, but the Gophers broke away with five goals in the second period and three more in the third. Franco added two assists, giving her a career-high three points.

Heise also had two assists.

Grace Zumwinkle scored a third-period goal and moved into a tie with Kelly Stephens for sixth place in program history in career goals with 97.

Abigail Boreen had two goals, giving her seven in the past four games and 50 overall with the Gophers.

Sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter made 15 saves to earn her third consecutive shutout and complete the first half of the season with a 12-3-2 record. St. Cloud State's Jojo Chobak made 35 saves.

"A great night and overall great weekend," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "A big win on the road today. Another really solid effort for 60 minutes with everyone contributing."