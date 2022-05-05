Target Corp.'s top marketer, Cara Sylvester, will take a new job aimed at improving the experience customers have with the retailer.

Sylvester's title will change to chief guest experience officer, though she will retain her duties overseeing Target's marketing.

She will additionally lead teams that focus on increasing customer personalization and attracting more shoppers to Target's stores and its digital apps.

The change was the most prominent of several that Brian Cornell, Target's chief executive, made to the team of 14 people who report directly to him.

"The updates we're making to our leadership team reflect the size and scale of our more than $100 billion business, while also positioning the company for continued momentum well into the future," Cornell said in a statement.

Brett Craig, who had served as senior vice president of digital, was promoted to chief information officer, succeeding Mike McNamara, who will soon retire. McNamara will work in a strategic advisory capacity with the company through the beginning of next year.

Matt Zabel, who led Target's internal COVID-19 task force, will serve as general counsel under chief legal and risk officer Don Liu.

In other leadership updates, Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington will begin to oversee Target's operations in India and Arthur Valdez, Target's chief supply chain and logistics officer, will join the company's leadership team.

Sylvester joined Target in 2007 and rose through the ranks of strategy executives. She was named the company's chief marketing officer early last year.