The Vikings have scored 62 points off 22 takeaways this season: six touchdowns and seven field goals. They have eight punts and one missed field goal on those drives. The Vikings have lost five games in which they won the turnover battle, including Sunday's 30-23 defeat against the Rams.
WEEK 2 AT CARDINALS, L 34-33
Interception | Nick Vigil
Returned 38 yards for a touchdown. Result: TD
Interception | Xavier Woods
Drive: From MIN 31, 10 plays, 35 yards. Result: Field goal
WEEK 8 VS. COWBOYS, L 20-16
Interception | Woods
Drive: From MIN 40, 3 plays, 10 yards. Result: Punt
Forced fumble | Woods
Drive: From MIN 48, 3 plays, -9 yards. Result: Punt
WEEK 9 AT RAVENS, L 34-31 OT
Interception | Camryn Bynum
Drive: From BAL 16, 4 plays, -1 yard. Result: FG
Interception | Anthony Barr
Drive: From MIN 38 in OT, 3 plays, 1 yard. Result: Punt
WEEK 13 AT LIONS, L 29-27
Interception | Cameron Dantzler
Drive: From MIN 31, 4 plays, 13 yards. Result: Punt
Strip sack | Blake Lynch
Drive: From DET 19, 6 plays, 19 yards. Result: TD
WEEK 16 VS. RAMS, L 30-20
Interception | Barr
Drive: From LA 11, 4 plays, 7 yards. Result: FG
Interception | Woods
Drive: From MIN 38, 6 plays, 11 yards. Result: Punt
Interception | Barr
Drive: From LA 2, 1 play, 2 yards. Result: TD