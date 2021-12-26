The Vikings have scored 62 points off 22 takeaways this season: six touchdowns and seven field goals. They have eight punts and one missed field goal on those drives. The Vikings have lost five games in which they won the turnover battle, including Sunday's 30-23 defeat against the Rams.

WEEK 2 AT CARDINALS, L 34-33

Interception | Nick Vigil

Returned 38 yards for a touchdown. Result: TD

Interception | Xavier Woods

Drive: From MIN 31, 10 plays, 35 yards. Result: Field goal

WEEK 8 VS. COWBOYS, L 20-16

Interception | Woods

Drive: From MIN 40, 3 plays, 10 yards. Result: Punt

Forced fumble | Woods

Drive: From MIN 48, 3 plays, -9 yards. Result: Punt

WEEK 9 AT RAVENS, L 34-31 OT

Interception | Camryn Bynum

Drive: From BAL 16, 4 plays, -1 yard. Result: FG

Interception | Anthony Barr

Drive: From MIN 38 in OT, 3 plays, 1 yard. Result: Punt

WEEK 13 AT LIONS, L 29-27

Interception | Cameron Dantzler

Drive: From MIN 31, 4 plays, 13 yards. Result: Punt

Strip sack | Blake Lynch

Drive: From DET 19, 6 plays, 19 yards. Result: TD

WEEK 16 VS. RAMS, L 30-20

Interception | Barr

Drive: From LA 11, 4 plays, 7 yards. Result: FG

Interception | Woods

Drive: From MIN 38, 6 plays, 11 yards. Result: Punt

Interception | Barr

Drive: From LA 2, 1 play, 2 yards. Result: TD