The Twins seem to tweak their lineup for just about every game. Two post-game lineups are written in ink this season at Target Field: free concerts by rapper/singer T-Pain and country star Carly Pearce.

T-Pain, the king of Auto-Tune, will entertain following the Twins-Tigers game on June 15.

Known for delivering the 2007 smash "Buy U a Drank" and winning the first season of "The Masked Singer," T-Pain was everywhere in the '00s, featured on big hits by Chris Brown, Kanye West, R. Kelly and Flo Rida, among others. T-Pain just dropped a new EP, "On Top of the Covers," featuring his treatments of hits by Journey, Sam Cooke, Black Sabbath, Frank Sinatra and Chris Stapleton.

Pearce, a Grammy and CMA winner, will sing after Twins-Rangers game on Aug. 24.

The fast-rising country singer from Kentucky has scored three No. 1 country songs — "Every Little Thing," "I Hope You're Happy Now" with Lee Brice and "I Never Wanted to Be That Girl" with Ashley McBryde. Pearce opened for Blake Shelton at Xcel Energy Center in February.

The 75-minute Target Field concerts are expected to begin about 20 minutes after the baseball game has ended, with a stage set up behind second base in shallow centerfield.

The concerts are free with the purchase of game tickets. A limited number of concert field-access tickets will be available at twins.com/tpain and twins.com/carly.

Last season, the Twins featured a sold-out post-game show by country singer Cole Swindell.