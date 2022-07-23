6 p.m. vs. Connecticut • Target Center • BSN

Connecticut update: The Sun (18-9) defeated the Lynx 94-84 on Friday at Target Center in the first meeting of the season between the two. F DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to lead the Sun, who never trailed and led by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter. The Sun shot 55.2% from the floor, the best shooting by a Lynx opponent this season. ... F Alyssa Thomas, in her ninth season with the Sun, had 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double in franchise history. .. 2021 WNBA MVP F Jonquel Jones was listed as probable for Friday's game, but missed her third consecutive game because she is in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Lynx update: The team announced Saturday that C Sylvia Fowles (right knee) will not play. Fowles scored 12 points in 20 minutes on Friday. ... The loss to Connecticut was the third in four games for Lynx (10-18). Aeriel Powers scored 14 points to lead the Lynx. ... Lindsay Allen, who was signed to a seven-day contract on Thursday, had nine points and seven assists in her Lynx debut. Allen tied Sonja Tate for the most assists in a Lynx debut. ... Nikolina Milic scored 12 points in 17 minutes on Friday — her first double-figure scoring effort since June 14. … F Damiris Dantas is not with the team for personal reasons. Dantas did not play Friday.