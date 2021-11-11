Introduction: If you were excited about the Wild and the Timberwolves at the start of their seasons, you probably feel differently about one of those teams now. Wednesday was a microcosm of the starts to their years, with the Wild surging to a 9-3 record thanks to a lopsided win over Arizona while the Wolves fell to 3-7 with their sixth consecutive loss — this one at Golden State. For the Wild, scoring balance and confidence seem to be key. For the Wolves, who lost despite 48 points from Anthony Edwards, confidence and execution is in short supply these days.

9:00: Longtime NFL agent Leigh Steinberg joins host Michael Rand on the show for a look at how Aaron Rodgers has handled the COVID vaccine controversy, the changes Steinberg has seen in four decades in the business and to answer once and for all whether he was the inspiration for Tom Cruise's character in "Jerry Maguire."

28:00: The Vikings have a tough task ahead of them this weekend.

