Good morning from sunny Folsom Field in Boulder, where the Gophers and Colorado meet at noon Central Time in a matchup of 1-1 teams and the first meeting between the squads since 1992. Minnesota will be putting its 20-game nonconference winning streak on the line – the longest active non-league run in major college football — with its first game against a Pac-12 team since Oregon State in 2017.

Gophers fans have arrived in Boulder in full force, and their presence was strong on my flight to Denver on Friday morning and in downtown Boulder on Friday night. Trips like this to Pac-12 programs and ACC schools, like the Gophers' trip to North Carolina in 2023, could become more of the norm under the alliance among the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC.

The weather forecast this morning and afternoon includes temperatures the mid-70s around kickoff, rising to the mid-80s two to three hours later. The Gophers are on the west sideline, so they'll be in the sun while the Buffaloes are in the shade.

Today's game is on the Pac-12 Network, and it's not the easiest to find. Here's a quick look at ways to find the Pac-12 Network.

UPDATE

Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who missed the first two games of season because of a lower leg injury suffered in training camp, appears ready to return. He was in the initial pregame warmups in shorts and T-shirts, then was in full uniform and practicing with the first time in padded warmups. He lined up with the first-team offense in warmups and indications are he is expected to play.

Safety Jordan Howden, who missed last week's game against Miami (Ohio) because of a thigh injury, participated in both warmup sessions and appeared in line to return after lining up with the first-team defense.