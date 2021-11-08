Suni Lee finally looks at ease on "Dancing With the Stars."

The Minnesota medalist cruised to the semi-final round Monday with all four judges giving her a perfect "10" for her samba with partner Sasha Farber.

In addition, the pair picked up some bonus points by winning a "dance-off" against country star Jimmie Allen.

It's been a tough road for the local favorite. Two weeks ago, she found herself in the bottom two on the ABC series after viewers didn't cast enough votes for her. Last Monday, the ailing gymnast dashed off the stage after her first dance to throw up.

But on Monday, there were no glitches. She was all smiles and sass as she moved to "All For You" on Janet Jackson Night.

She admitted in a pre-taped interview that some of the negative comments about her social media had gotten to her.

No hurt feelings were on display in this latest episode.

"This is what we thought was inside of you the whole time!" said judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Not so lucky were Allen and Olivia Jade who were both sent home. Six couples remain.

Over on NBC, it was also a good night for a Minnesotan.

The judges on "The Voice" gave Libianca a standing ovation for her live rendition of Doja Cat's "Woman."

"When you started rapping, I left my body and almost passed out," said judge Ariana Grande.

Viewers will find out if Libianca makes it to the final 13 during Tuesday's episode.

