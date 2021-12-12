STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Mark Stone, Golden Knights: The captain delivered the game-winning goal on the power play and had two assists.

2. Zach Whitecloud, Golden Knights: The defenseman scored twice.

3. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain assisted on three goals, tying the Wild record for most in a game by a defenseman.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal by Marcus Foligno, whose 13 overall are tied for the most on the Wild and have matched his career high.

2 Power-play goals by the Golden Knights in four opportunities.

5 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild, including three in a row in the second period.