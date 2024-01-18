Meatloaf Patties

Serves 4.

From "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner's Ready," by Ree Drummond (William Morrow, 2023), who writes: "One brilliant way to get meatloaf on the table faster than normal is to make it into individual patties! And because wrapping patties in bacon can be a little clunky, I love to do a proud crisscross presentation on top and serve the whole thing on mashed potatoes. Divine!"

• 8 slices bacon

• 1/2 yellow onion

• 1 1/2 lb. ground chuck

• 1/4 c. plain breadcrumbs

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

• 4 cloves garlic, grated

• 1 large egg

• 1/4 c. milk

• Kosher salt and ground black pepper

• 1/3 c. ketchup

• 1 tbsp. packed brown sugar

• 1/2 tbsp. prepared yellow mustard

• 1/2 tbsp. hot sauce

Directions

Preheat the broiler and line a sheet pan with foil.

In a large skillet over medium heat, start cooking the bacon. Grate the onion using the large holes on a box grater.

In a large bowl, combine the ground chuck, breadcrumbs, parsley, garlic and egg. Add the grated onion and the milk. Sprinkle in a generous pinch of salt and pepper and mash everything together with your hands or a wooden spoon. Divide the mixture into four equal portions and form into patties.

Remove the bacon to a paper towel and drain off all but 1/4 cup of the grease from the skillet. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Lay the patties in the skillet and cook them for 5 to 6 minutes on one side.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and hot sauce.

Flip the patties and cook them until they're no longer pink, another 5 to 6 minutes. Place the patties on the prepared sheet pan and top with the ketchup sauce, spreading to cover them. Broil on the lowest rack for 8 to 10 minutes, to set the sauce and further roast the outside of the meatloaf patties.

Serve each patty with 2 pieces of bacon on top.