Greek Meatballs with Roast Potatoes

Serves 8.

Don't let the long list of ingredients scare you — this can actually be an easy weeknight dinner, too. Although these meatballs are made with a combination of beef and pork, the recipe can be customized to your taste. Try using all beef, all pork, ground turkey, ground chicken, or even minced salmon or shrimp. From "The Everything One Pot Mediterranean Cookbook," by Peter Minaki (Simon & Schuster, 2023).

• 2 (1-oz.) slices stale bread

• 1/2 c. whole milk

• 6 large Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

• 1 medium yellow onion, peeled and roughly chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

• 1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and sliced

• 1/2 medium green bell pepper, seeded and sliced

• 1/2 medium carrot, peeled, halved lengthwise, and sliced

• 1 c. tomato purée

• 1 tsp. sweet paprika

• 2 bay leaves

• 1 1/2 tsp. sea salt, divided

• 1 tsp. ground black pepper, divided

• 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

• 3 tsp. dried Greek oregano, divided

• 1 c. chicken stock

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 lb. 85/15 ground beef

• 1/2 lb. ground pork

• 1 medium yellow onion, peeled and grated

• 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

• 1 large egg

• 1/8 tsp. ground allspice

• 1/2 tsp. dried mint

• 1 tbsp. parsley

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Grease a large baking sheet.

Place bread in a small bowl and pour in milk. Let bread soak for 5 minutes, then squeeze out as much milk as possible. Set aside.

On the prepared baking sheet, combine potatoes, chopped onion, smashed garlic, bell peppers, carrot, tomato purée, paprika, bay leaves, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon oregano, and stock. Drizzle with oil. Bake for 30 minutes.

Place soaked bread, beef, pork, grated onion, minced garlic, egg, allspice, mint, remaining 2 teaspoons oregano, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon of both the salt and black pepper in a large bowl. Mix with your hands and form into palm-sized meatballs.

Remove baking sheet from oven and place meatballs on top of potato mixture. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until meatballs are browned. Remove and discard bay leaves. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.