Sun Country Airlines is planning to add nonstops to Montreal and Toronto next year, plus eight other seasonal routes, as it strives to be the leisure airline of choice for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The new direct service to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) begin in June 2024, pending final approval from the Canadian airports. But the Minneapolis-based airline doesn't expect any issues with that and has extended its schedule so customers can book travel through Sept. 10, 2024.

"We have more than doubled our nonstop destinations for customers flying out of MSP in the last five years, and we are thrilled to offer these unique new offerings spanning the continent from Quebec to New Mexico," said Grant Whitney, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for Sun Country.

Next year, Sun Country Airlines will operate 120 routes serving 104 airports across the U.S., Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

Besides the new Montreal and Toronto service, the schedule extension from April to June 2024 includes these eight new seasonal domestic nonstop routes from MSP to:

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) in New Mexico

Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) and Missoula Montana Airport (MSO)

Boise Airport (BOI) in Idaho.

Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Washington, D.C.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Oakland International Airport (OAK) in California.

Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) in New York.

Service to these will generally be twice weekly, with service to Dulles occurring four times a week.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is the dominant carrier at MSP while Sun Country is competing for those who prioritize affordability and non-business travel. Sun Country calls itself a new breed of hybrid, low-cost air carriers and focuses across scheduled service, charter and cargo business to Amazon.