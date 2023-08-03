Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The hunger to travel pushed Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines to its most profitable spring quarter in six years.

"Sun Country had an historically strong second quarter, in what is typically a seasonally weaker quarter for us," Jude Bricker, chief executive of Sun Country, said in a news release.

For the second quarter ending June 30, Sun Country reported net income of $21 million compared with a loss of $4 million for the year-ago period. The leisure carrier reported diluted earnings per share of 35 cents vs. a loss of 7 cents in the year-ago period.

The Twin Cities airline typically sees highest demand for its flights during winter and spring break holidays when Minnesotans flee the winter doldrums. The shoulder seasons — like late spring and early fall — tend to be down periods for Sun Country.

But total operating revenue rose about 19% to $261 million during the April-June period this year. Revenue climbed across the carrier's three core businesses — scheduled passenger service, charter and cargo service for Amazon — the airline said. Meanwhile, the total average fare rose 2.7%, Bricker said.

Notable highlights:

Named the best low-cost airline in North America by Skytrax at the 2023 World Airline Awards.

Added nonstop flying from Milwaukee to both Orlando and Phoenix, and increased route frequency between Milwaukee and Cancun in winter.

The company repurchased 416,751 shares at an average price of $17.82 during the second quarter. The board of directors approved an additional $30 million of buyback authority, which brings the current repurchase authorization to $32.8 million.

Sun Country calls itself a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier. The carrier flies throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

The company announced results around market close Thursday. Its share price dipped to $19.75 before rebounding slightly in after-hours trading. The stock has fluctuated between $13.25 and $23.80 per share over the past 52 weeks.