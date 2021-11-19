Dozens of people rallied Friday outside U.S. Bank Stadium to support students who have experienced racism at school, including a Prior Lake teen who was racially harassed.

The demonstration organized by nonprofit Minnesota Teen Activists was attended by dozens of students and others who were outraged by a video showing two students using racist language to harass the 14-year-old student, who is Black, and to also support other students going through similar situations at school. The youth-led protest occurred during the Minnesota State High School League football semifinals between Orono and Hutchinson.

One activist, Nyagach Kueth, 17, said such harassing behavior creates a hostile environment for students in a place they should feel safe.

"We cannot learn when things like this are happening in our school buildings," she said.

The demonstration comes after hundreds gathered outside Prior Lake High School last week to protest the video. In the video, a girl used a racial slur several times as she berated the victim. Another girl can be heard in the background also using the slur.

"This behavior must be put to an end," said Juma Artema, 50, of Inver Grove Heights, who was at the rally. "The school district needs to work in creating an environment that all kids feel at home, not for them to be called names."

Artema said no student should have to endure racism at their schools, especially because their families pay taxes for them to attend public schools.

"Our children deserve the same rights as everyone else," he said.

In a statement, Teri Staloch, Prior Lake-Savage school district superintendent, said it was heartwarming to see people supporting the student.

"Our hearts remain with her and her family. We have been in contact with them and are continuing to seek ways to support them," she said.