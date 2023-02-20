Minnesotans were dashing to hardware stores to buy ice melt and reserve snowblowers on Monday in preparation for a storm that appears to be headed for a spot on the Top 10 of all time.

During a winter that has already served up more than 56 inches of snow — higher than the annual average for an entire season — the prospect of more after a balmy start to February drew a mix of reactions, from enthusiasm to exasperation.

With word that up to 20 inches of snow could fall from Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon, Charity Mack of Cottage Grove stocked up on groceries and put gas in her vehicle. She said she learned of the incoming storm from her mother.

"I about hung up on my mother, that is how serious this is," said Mack, 46, a lifelong Minnesotan who hates winter. "We get teased with the mid-30s and 40s, and you are thinking we are on our way out of this situation. Then boom, here's a couple more feet for you."

A winter storm warning was posted across central and southern Minnesota, with two rounds of snow expected to deliver 16 to 22 inches of snow, said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"If you don't have to travel Tuesday through Thursday, don't," Hasenstein said.

Warm air flowing north and cold air dropping out of Canada is converging over Minnesota, putting the Twin Cities in "a prime spot" for a major snowfall, Hasenstein said. The worst conditions are expected Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Strong gusts that set in late Monday were expected to strengthen during the second wave of snow Wednesday night.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and the gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages," the weather service said.

In the metro, snow was expected to start off slowly with an inch Tuesday afternoon, followed by 3 to 7 inches overnight. After a brief break Wednesday morning, a second round will arrive in the afternoon and drop 7 to 13 inches before wrapping up Thursday afternoon.

The metro area's largest snowstorm was the infamous Halloween blizzard from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 1991, when 28.4 inches of snow fell, according to the Minnesota Climatology Office. The only other time snowfall topped 20 inches was in 1985, when 21.1 inches fell over Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, the climatology office said.

The Minnesota State High School League indicated Monday it plans to go forward with two state championship events that will draw teams and spectators from all over the state to St. Paul.

"The girls hockey and gymnastics state tournaments for this week are expected to take place as scheduled," the MSHSL said in a statement. "Teams are being encouraged to watch the weather and make travel plans accordingly. We look forward to hosting two great tournaments."

A league official reinforced that.

"Schools have been concerned about this and are making travel plans to account for the snow," MSHSL Associate Director Laura Mackenthun said. "We're fortunate that the National Weather Service and other organizations have given us this information a few days out to prepare. We're expecting the tournaments to take place as expected."

Mackenthun said MSHSL staff members cannot remember a time when the league postponed or rescheduled a tournament because of weather.

"It's Minnesota," she said, laughing. "People keep telling me state tournaments mean snow."

Bring it on, said Clair Weiss, who works in the ticket office at Buck Hill in Burnsville. After last week's rain diminished the ski area's base, hefty amounts of new snow are welcome.

"Too much snow is never a problem for a ski hill," Weiss said. "We'll take as much as we can get. We are excited."

Those who will have to remove the snow didn't share the enthusiasm. Customers on Monday were already renting snow blowers and skid-steer loaders at Hiawatha Reddy Rents, and "it's just the start," said Jessica Broemer, who works at the south Minneapolis store. Most of the available equipment had been spoken for by Monday afternoon.

Minnesota Department of Transportation spokeswoman Anne Meyer said it will be "all hands on deck" as the agency contends with copious amounts of snow. Crews will work round the clock, but drivers should "be ready to stay home," she said. "If you can get things done now, it will serve you better in the long term. This one is going to be a doozy."

To keep traffic light and drivers safe in possible blizzard conditions Wednesday night, Meyer also encouraged people who stay home not to order deliveries.

"Don't make other drivers go out," she said.

Mack, who said she pretty much hibernates during winter, won't be going out. She'll be at home dreaming of spring, which now could be several more weeks away.

"I am tired of looking out and seeing white," she said. "I'm ready for flowers to bloom, the trees budding with leaves and going out to enjoy nature."

Staff writer Jim Paulsen contributed to this report.