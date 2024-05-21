The city of Anoka discriminated against residents with mental illness, discouraging them from requesting emergency services and placing them at risk of eviction when they call for such help, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutors say the northern suburb has been violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Housing Act for more than five years through the enforcement and implementation of its "Rental Licensing and Crime Free Housing" ordinance.

The city deems some calls as "nuisance" calls even if they are for medical emergencies and has told tenants with mental health disabilities that they risk eviction if they continue to make such calls, the complaint states. It says Anoka also pressured landlords to evict people over the calls for service and placed those who failed to evict residents at risk of having their rental license suspended or terminated.

"[Anoka] has conditioned the safety and security of the housing of residents with mental disabilities on their willingness to forgo seeking necessary emergency services and medical care," according to the complaint.

The lawsuit follows a DOJ investigation into the Anoka program. Prosecutors are calling for a jury trial and seeking to block discrimination and have the city help people who were affected, including paying them damages. The suit also seeks a civil penalty for the city.

City officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers approved legislation this session aimed at strengthening tenant protections across Minnesota.

The bill they passed bolsters a state law that blocks landlords from barring, limiting or penalizing tenants for calling police or emergency assistance in response to domestic abuse or any other conduct. It specifies that other conduct includes, but is not limited to, "mental health or health crises."

It also notes state law preempts any local ordinances that require an eviction or penalize landlords after a certain number of such calls.

"No one should ever be afraid of calling 911," said Sue Abderholden, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Minnesota. "Heart attack, mental health crisis, feeling worried about yourself, suicidal, whatever the issue may be. You should be able to call 911 and not think, 'Oh my god, am I going to lose my housing?'"

Her organization helped push for the legislation clarifying that people should be able to call for emergency services without threat of eviction. However, she continues to be concerned that cities are sharing medical information her organization believes should be protected.

The DOJ complaint says Anoka compiled weekly "calls for service reports" at rental properties that it sent to all landlords, and the reports disclosed confidential medical information without consent, such as diagnoses, medications and suicide attempt details.

"They did it in such a purposeful manner, right? It's like, 'Oh, here's a person with a mental illness, we're going to let their landlord know,'" Abderholden said, which she said is tantamount to, "'Let's get these people out of our city.' I mean, that's basically what they were doing. And that is just so fundamentally wrong."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.