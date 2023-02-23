Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The two-day storm didn't bring quite as much snow as originally forecast, but what fell and continued to fall Thursday morning in the metro area was still making travel difficult.

Roads across the Twin Cities remained snow-covered and treacherous, and another 1 to 3 inches of snow was forecast to fall before the storm was finally expected to depart Thursday afternoon. Just outside the metro area, blizzard conditions had MnDOT advising no travel in a wide area of the state, roughly from Hutchinson west to the South Dakota border and from Willmar south to the Iowa state line.

Roads in Rock and Nobles counties in southwestern Minnesota, including Interstate 90 from Worthington west to near Sioux Falls, were closed due to whiteout conditions, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

"This is not a great time to be out there," said Anne Meyer, a MnDOT spokeswoman. "This might be the worst of the season."

More than 200 plows were clearing roads in the Twin Cities and hundreds more were on the job in Greater Minnesota, she said.

Strong winds were leading to blowing and drifting, covering roads and intersections.

"Front-wheel drive vehicles are getting stuck making simple turns," the Chaska Police Department said. "The drifts are getting high. Stay off the roads."

Metro Transit canceled some bus trips as bus drivers couldn't get to work, the agency said. "Delay travel if you can."

Early snow totals included 16 inches in Savage, 15.5 inches in Lakeville, 14.5 inches in Bloomington, 13.9 inches in Oak Grove in Anoka County, 13.3 inches in Chaska, 12.5 inches at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, 12 inches in Oronoco, north of Rochester, and 8.3 inches in St. Cloud. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had picked up 10.1 inches of snow as of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

The Weather Service said it would release official totalsonce the snow was finished across the area.

Original forecasts predicted 16 to 22 inches, but grand totals will likely be a bit less than that, said NWS meteorologist Paige Marten.

"The storm might be a little underperforming, but the impact between a foot and 18 inches is likely the same," Marten said. "We still might make the top 10."

Totals at MSP — the official measuring spot for the metro area — would need to hit 16 inches to make the storm one of the 10th largest in Minnesota since 1884.

Still, schools remained shuttered with students getting another day off or taking classes online Thursday. More than 200 flights had been scrubbed at MSP.

Snow emergencies remained in effect in Minneapolis, St. Paul and several Twin Cities area suburbs Thursday morning.