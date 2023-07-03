Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Stillwater's historic Main Street got some national TV attention Monday morning when it was featured in a "Good Morning America" segment called "Main Street USA." The segment highlights iconic main streets across the country in communities "that keep the American spirit alive."

Stillwater was the first city featured in the weeklong series that will also visit Chestnut Hill, Pa.; Chagrin Falls, Ohio; McKinney, Texas; and Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

In the six-minute segment, ABC News reporter Alex Perez reported live from Stillwater. Perez called the St. Croix River town "one of the most beautiful, amazing main streets across America." Behind him, a big crowd of residents held up signs saying things like, "Happy Birthday Elise," "Go Ponies," and "Good Morning Grandma."

The segment showed scenes of the city's attractions, including gondolas on the St. Croix, the Stillwater Trolley and Leo's Grill & Malt Shop.

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski also made an appearance to proclaim July 3 as "Sara Jespersen Day," honoring a local resident and businesswoman who helped transform a downtown "trash alley" into an art and entertainment space. Jespersen, owner of the Lumberjack axe-throwing bar also helped bring the World Snow Sculpting Championship to Stillwater.