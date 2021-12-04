DULUTH

KUMD changes hands, call letters

A radio station founded by University of Minnesota Duluth students 65 years ago is now part of the Duluth-Superior region's public TV organization. As of Dec. 1, the former KUMD is known as the North 103.3, operating under the call letters WDSE. Its FM frequency, 103.3, remains the same.

The station was purchased from the university by the Duluth-Superior Area Educational Television Corporation, the region's nonprofit PBS affiliate, usually identified as WDSE-WRPT.

"Through our combined organizations, we see this as an opportunity for deeper connections to tell even more compelling stories that reflect our diverse and unique communities," said Patricia Mester, president and general manager of WDSE-WRPT. "Together we will provide our region a complete, trusted public media experience." The purchase price was not disclosed.

The station was founded in 1956 by UMD students as the first alternative-format outlet in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. For decades, it has provided opportunities for students to learn all facets of radio. Those opportunities will continue and now can be expanded into TV, Mester said.

With university budgets tight, the school felt that citizens and students would be better served by folding the radio station's assets into the larger public media organization, UMD Chancellor Lendley Black said.

There will be no immediate changes to the station's programming and format, officials said in a news release, and current staff will remain in place. Opportunities for UMD students to be involved at the station are expected to continue, including both on-air and behind-the-scenes work.

JOHN REINAN

WAITE PARK

The Ledge Amphitheater gears up for season 2

After hosting a solid inaugural season featuring concerts by the Beach Boys, Dropkick Murphys and 311 — as well as a private concert featuring Willie Nelson — the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park is gearing up for its second season.

This week, officials announced the Goo Goo Dolls will perform Monday, Sept. 12, as part of the band's summer tour 2022. Tickets went on sale for the show, which also features Blue October, on Friday.

Last month, GREAT Theatre announced it will kick of its 25th season July 21-23 with "Grease" at the amphitheater. The theater company produced its first outdoor show — "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" — this summer at the amphitheater. Waite Park city officials have committed to hosting a GREAT Theatre production at the amphitheater every July.

The $15 million amphitheater opened this summer after a year-long delay due to the pandemic.

JENNY BERG