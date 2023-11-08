The Star Tribune on Wednesday announced three managing editors to oversee news coverage and digital strategy as Minnesota's largest daily print and digital publication undergoes a period of transformation and growth.

Three veteran editors will fill the new high-ranking roles, which expand the position from one managing editor.

Maria Reeve, who is coming to the Star Tribune from the Houston Chronicle, will be responsible for overseeing the daily news operation and building the company's newly forming Today Desk, which focuses on breaking and trending news topics and daily news operations.

Eric Wieffering was promoted from deputy managing editor for enterprise and investigative reporting to managing editor, overseeing the newsroom's content teams. In his role, he will manage news verticals, designed to identify and craft content around audience interests.

Chase Davis, also promoted from his role as deputy managing editor, becomes head of strategy and transformation amid the company's digital-first approach. Davis, who joined the Star Tribune in 2017 from the New York Times, has spent much of his six years leading the company's online-first strategy to help grow the publication's digital subscriber base to about 100,000 paid users.

"Maria, Eric and Chase are strong, creative leaders who are committed to serving the people of Minnesota with great journalism," said Suki Dardarian, editor and senior vice president. "We are lucky to have them working together to lead this newsroom forward."

The announcement is one of many the Star Tribune has made in 2023 regarding executive-level changes. Most notably was the naming of Steve Grove, the state's former Employment and Economic Development commissioner, as its new chief executive and publisher in February.

"I am beyond thrilled to be back in the Twin Cities," said Reeve, who worked as a reporter and editor at the Pioneer Press before becoming a team leader and assistant managing editor at the Star Tribune. "I'm looking forward to working with the many talented journalists across our newsroom, all with the aim of serving this community."

For the past four years, Reeve was a senior editor at the Houston Chronicle and an executive for Hearst.

Wieffering, who has worked at the publication since 1997, guided several award-winning projects, including four pieces that were Pulitzer Prize finalists, as well as work that was part of its 2020 Pulitzer Prize and George Polk awards.

"I'm honored to partner with Suki, Maria, Chase and our staff to extend the reach and impact of the Star Tribune's journalism," Wieffering said.

Davis, who grew up in St. Louis Park, became deputy managing editor in 2021, overseeing the newsroom's digital teams.

"I'd argue there is no newsroom better positioned than the Star Tribune to figure out how to create a thriving, sustainable model for local news," Davis said. "We owe it to our community to pursue that goal with purpose and urgency."