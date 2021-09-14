St. Thomas basketball made its biggest splash yet locally in recruiting by landing four-star senior forward Ahjany Lee on Monday.

The 6-9 Lee, who at one time had offers from Kansas, Iowa and the Gophers, announced his commitment to the Tommies on Twitter. He transferred to Totino-Grace from Byron this summer.

Playing with D1 Minnesota's AAU program this summer, Lee heard from several high-major programs, but St. Thomas made him its biggest priority. He's ranked No. 99 in the country and No. 3 in the state's 2022 class by 247Sports.com.

St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer's 2022 recruiting class also now includes three Minnesotans, including East Ridge's Kendall Blue and Wayzata's Carter Bjerke.

The Gophers pursued Lee early with new coach Ben Johnson, but their efforts in the frontcourt shifted toward Park of Cottage Grove big man Pharrel Payne, who is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state by PrepHoops.com.

Payne, Park Center's Braeden Carrington and Prolific Prep's Joshua Ola-Joseph (formerly from Osseo) are members of the U's 2022 class.