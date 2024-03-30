Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 19-year-old St. Paul woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy as they sat in a car in Chanhassen.

Vanessa Sanchez-Lopez was convicted in Carver County of second-degree murder in the February 2023 death of Manuel Bernal Jurado of South St. Paul, with whom she was in a relationship according to a criminal complaint and search warrant affidavits.

According to the filings, Sanchez-Lopez told law enforcement officers that she didn't know the gun was loaded before she shot Jurado in the head, according to the complaint. She was in the driver's seat when she shot Jurado, and police later recovered a semi-automatic handgun.

Sanchez-Lopez took a Breathalyzer test, which found she had a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.

In a news release Friday, Carver County Attorney Mark Metz lamented the death of Jurado, which he called "a tremendous loss to his family and friends."