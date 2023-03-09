Snowplow drivers along with St. Paul's parks, water and sewer employees could walk off the job in 10 days if they don't reach a contract settlement with the city.

Workers represented by the Tri-Council of IUOE Local 49, Teamsters 120 and Laborers 363 voted unanimously Wednesday night to authorize a strike, according to a union statement

"This vote sends a clear message to the mayor of St. Paul: Your workers see you on social media and elsewhere touting the critical role they play in maintaining the city," the statement said. "What they have not seen in your tenure is a budget that matches your rhetoric. They are fed up."

Both sides are actively engaged in mediation, and negotiations between the city and Tri-Council will resume on Friday, a spokesman for Mayor Melvin Carter's office said.

"The extreme weather we've experienced these past several weeks has strongly underscored the value our public workers provide to our community," the mayor said in a statement. "We will continue to negotiate with urgency and good faith in our ability to reach a positive resolution together."

About 270 workers with Public Works, Parks and Recreation and St. Paul Regional Water Services represented by the three unions have been without a contract since the latest collective bargaining agreement expired Dec. 31.

If negotiations break down or a final contract offer is rejected, members could strike as early as March 20.

"Mayor Carter, your critical frontline workers are underpaid," said Local 49 business manager Jason George. "The ball is in your court, Mr. Mayor. If you support working-class people, now is your time to show it. The clock is ticking."