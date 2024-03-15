Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required





Police in St. Paul are trying to piece together what led to a shooting that left a man dead, and how a car crash may fit in.

Officers went to the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday after getting 911 calls about shots fired. The callers also told police they saw vehicles leaving the area in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, said Police Department spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The first officers who arrived on the scene did not find any victims, but they did find a vehicle that appeared to have been damaged in a crash, Ernster said.

Additional officers heading to the scene saw a vehicle driving erratically about a mile away on Minnehaha Avenue near Frank Street N. They stopped the vehicle, which had damage consistent with a recent crash, and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside, Ernster said.

Paramedics rendered aid to the man, but he died at the scene, Ernster said.

Investigators believe the vehicle is connected to the shots fired on Wilson Avenue, Ernster said.

No arrests have been made.

This is the fourth homicide reported this year in St. Paul. Anybody with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.



