Big changes have come to St. Paul Public Schools, driven by the shifting state of district finances — yet with no formal oversight role for citizens.

That's about to change.

The state's second-largest district announced this week it is creating a finance advisory committee with four of 10 slots to be filled by community members.

Also at the table: Superintendent Joe Gothard, top district finance staffers, and three school board members.

Applications now are being accepted until Oct. 13 at the district's website.

In recent years, St. Paul has moved to close and merge schools, finance school construction and renovation projects, and created spending plans for the infusion of $319 million in federal pandemic relief funds.

District spokesperson Erica Wacker said Friday that key decisions to be made this year include which programs to continue when the relief funds run out in September 2024, and the district wants to know what the community values.

To help shape its 2024-25 budget, the state's second-largest district is planning a series of meetings this month beginning with a session on Oct. 13 with members of its parent advisory committees. That is to be followed by three sessions with the community at large.

The broader meetings will be held on Oct. 17 at East African Elementary Magnet School in Frogtown, Oct. 23 at American Indian Magnet School on the East Side, and Oct. 25 at Como Park Senior High School. The sessions will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

A perceived lack of citizen engagement in the 2023-24 budget became a source of irritation for board members this summer. Board Member Uriah Ward voted against the $1.035 billion spending package, citing frustration over the board's apparent inability to erase specific cuts parents objected to while the process wound down.

According to the district, the need to be transparent in financial decision-making was among the factors leading to creation of the finance advisory committee.

"The finance committee recognizes it is critical to be good stewards of public funds," the announcement this week stated, and it plans to work with "stakeholders to fulfill its fiscal oversight responsibilities and maintain trust."