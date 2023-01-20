A St. Paul recreation center employee is charged with assault and attempted murder in the shooting of a teenager following a fight outside the site Wednesday night.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged 26-year-old Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr. with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault Friday in connection with the shooting outside Jimmy Lee Recreation Center that left a 16-year-old critically wounded. The teenager, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized at Regions Hospital in St. Paul with a gunshot wound to the head. Binford remains in the Ramsey County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

According to a criminal complaint: Binford, who transferred to the Jimmy Lee Rec Center in August after four years at the Arlington Rec Center, "has had a problem" with the teenager, identified as JT.

Binford, who worked as a community recreation specialist, said the teenager and his group fought at Central High School and at Jimmy Lee.

Earlier in the day, Binford said that Central High School staff called to warn recreation center employees about trouble at the school. Staff locked their doors to ensure nothing would happen at the rec center, but a fight among girls began there.

A witness said that Binford came outside and told the students to leave. Police responded but left once the situation calmed down. A girl from the group allegedly let her brother into the building — a breach of building rules that Binford said couldn't happen because that brother was part of the group causing trouble.

Binford got "fed up" and clocked out, but told the girl to shut up when hearing her talk about him on his way out. The girl stepped up to Binford, which is when the 16-year-old victim, referred to as "JT", intervened.

The two began arguing and another teen, referred to in the documents as "RC" joined in. Binford said he felt threatened because the teens thought he was brandishing his gun during the argument. He says it was to find his bus pass.

JT allegedly told RC to call someone to "bring all the sticks," which Binford assumed meant to bring weapons. Binford said he walked away to catch the bus, but RC got in his way, and he gave him a "baby shove." He says that is when the teens jumped him and knocked him to the ground.

Binford then flipped JT and punched at RC, adding that his jacket was being pulled over his head. He got up and brandished his gun after the fight. A car was between him and the teens, separating them by 10 to 15 yards, when Binford fired once.

The bullet struck JT in the head. Neither of the teens had weapons. The building's video system did not capture the shooting, the complaint said.

Binford said he didn't know that he struck JT until he peeked over the car. He fled, taking a bus downtown before calling his mom.

Ramsey County sheriff deputies recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun while arresting Binford, who said he was attacked when deputies pointed out his ripped jacket.

Ramsey County issued him a permit to carry a firearm on September 20, 2022. His Minnesota criminal record amounts to minor offenses including misdemeanor theft, marijuana possession and driving without a license.