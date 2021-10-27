St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell announced Wednesday he will not seek reappointment when his term expires in June.

In an emotional Facebook post, Axtell described his time leading the state's second-largest police force as his "greatest professional honor."

"I trust my instincts," he wrote. "I believe in the women and men of the SPPD. And I know that it's time to move on to serve my community in another manner."

Axtell, 53, did not reveal what's next for his career, nor say who he might endorse as his replacement.

He informed Mayor Melvin Carter, who will face voters next week in his bid for a second term, that the decision was difficult and made over a matter of months. However, it was not immediately clear whether Carter had intended to keep him for another term if Carter wins re-election.

Former Mayor Chris Coleman appointed Axtell as Chief in 2016. Throughout his tenure, Axtell has publicly sparred with Carter about police resources.

During a routine budget presentation last month, Axtell bucked authority by asking the City Council to spend $3.1 million more on the department than Carter proposed to help officers keep up with a surge in crime.

Axtell raised concerns that a lack of funding in recent years has led to staffing shortages, officer exhaustion, cuts to community engagement and traffic enforcement, scaled-back training, longer response times and deteriorating equipment

"Right now, the women and men who hold this department together are being pushed to the brink," Axtell said. "And to put it bluntly, we're getting by on our officers' sheer resolve, their relentless commitment to victims and a bit of luck. And I worry that our good fortune will eventually run out."

As of last week, the force had 561 officers, though 37 of them were not deployable due to injuries, military and maternity leave and other reasons, police spokesperson Sgt. Natalie Davis said.

Sixty-five cadets are currently in the department's academy that began this month and will be ready to work the streets in July. Axtell has said the department will still not be able to keep up with the number of officers he expects to retire or leave in the coming months, and some council members have said they'd consider funding a second academy in 2022 — something the mayor did not include in his budget proposal.

In the coming months, the City Council will appoint a committee to vet candidates vying to replace Axtell, according to the city's charter. That group, which has previously consisted of a mix of law enforcement officials and community members, will pick five finalists to present to the mayor.

The mayor will then appoint a chief from the shortlist, and the council must sign off on his choice.

St. Paul police chiefs serve six-year terms. The first year of that term is considered a probationary period of sorts, meaning the mayor can remove the chief with council approval. After that, a chief can only be fired for cause by the mayor with the votes of at least five of the council's seven members.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Liz Sawyer • 612-673-4648

Katie Galioto • 612-673-4478