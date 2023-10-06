Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Four Minnesota anti-racism advocates will be honored for their work making a difference in communities across the state and nation.

The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation announced this week the recipients of its annual Facing Race Awards, now in its 17th year. The four winners, each of whom will receive a $7,500 grant for a nonprofit of their choice, are:

— Trahern Crews, co-founder and lead organizer of Black Lives Matter Minnesota;

— Rayona Kardell, one of two client advocates at Breaking Free, a St. Paul-based nonprofit that helps those who have experienced sex trafficking or sexual exploitation;

— Rose McGee, a Golden Valley activist who started Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, offering hope and healing after traumatic events;

— Asha Shoffner, who leads St. Paul Parks and Recreation's outdoor and environmental education work.

The four, who were selected by a panel of past award recipients, will be honored at a celebration livestreamed at 5 p.m. Thursday at FacingRace.org.