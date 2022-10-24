A drunk St. Paul man who drove into a crowd of Uptown protesters in the summer of 2021, killing a Minneapolis woman, pleaded guilty Monday to unintentional murder and assault charges just as his case was set to go to trial.

Nicholas Kraus, 36, was charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection with the crash that killed 31-year-old Deona M. Knajdek and injured three other protesters in a crowd decrying the fatal shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. by U.S. marshals a few days before.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutor Dan Allard said the second-degree murder charge was amended to unintentional. Kraus also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for injuring another protester, but a second assault count for injuring another protester was dropped. He will be sentenced Nov. 23.

Intentional murder charges are rare for deaths involving vehicles. But County Attorney Mike Freeman said in the days following the crash that Kraus was intoxicated when he committed an "extreme and violent intentional act" that killed a peaceful protester.

Kraus, who didn't have a valid driver's license, admitted to accelerating toward the crowd in his SUV on June 13, 2021, in hopes of vaulting over a vehicle parked as a barrier.

Court documents show that he was acting "in a bizarre manner" moments after the crash, telling an officer his name was Jesus Christ or the movie director Tim Burton and "that he has been a carpenter for 2,000 years."

Kraus has five drunken-driving convictions, most recently in 2016 in Anoka County. He also was convicted numerous times of driving without a valid license and for assault, failure to have auto insurance and giving police a false name. He lost his license after a drunken-driving conviction in 2013, according to state officials.