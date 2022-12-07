A St. Paul man was charged Wednesday with murder following a shooting over the summer in the Little Earth community of Minneapolis.

Jose Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 23, is jailed and makes his first court appearance Thursday for charges of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm that were filed in Hennepin County District Court five months after the fatal shooting.

Gonzalez is accused of killing Ivan Redday, 22, in the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. on July 10, when officers on patrol heard the gunfire from 2501 Cedar Avenue South. There, officers located Redday suffering from gunshot wounds and 11 discharged 9mm gun casings. The vehicles in the area were peppered with bullet holes and spotted with blood, according to the criminal charges.

A surveillance camera in the area captured Redday walking with two people and passing by Gonzalez with a group of men headed in the opposite direction. Gonzalez is then shown walking around a corner of a walkway and going out of view before opening fire on Redday and then running away, according to the criminal charges.

Gonzalez was identified by surveillance footage from the day before and is shown wearing the same clothes as he did at the time of the shooting. That footage, police say, showed his face and tattoos that were compared with other photos of Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was previously convicted of two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in 2017 and 2019 which made him ineligible to posses a firearm.