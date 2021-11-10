St. Paul City Council Member Mitra Jalali has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced Wednesday.

Jalali battled upper respiratory symptoms for several days before receiving a positive test result, she wrote on Twitter.

Loading...

"I am vaccinated and had just gotten my booster shot, but unfortunately still contracted it, and am grateful that my body is in a much better position to fight it," Jalali wrote.

Jalali said she plans to isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of her symptoms. Her staff will continue to work remotely, she said, and her personal availability will be limited as she focuses on recovering. Jalali was in attendance at Wednesday's council meeting, which was held remotely.

Jalali encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to schedule an appointment.

"While I am not happy to be among the 7,173 new Minnesotans fighting COVID, I am significantly more optimistic about my recovery because I am vaccinated and equipped to combat the virus as a result," she wrote.

Minnesota is poised to have nation's highest rate of new coronavirus infections. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and St. Paul school board Chair Jeanelle Foster both announced publicly in recent weeks that they tested positive for the virus. St. Paul City Council Member Dai Thao also had COVID-19 and recovered earlier this year.

Zoë Jackson