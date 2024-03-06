A St. Paul Academy graduate is one of NASA's newest astronauts.

Anil Menon, 47, was one of 10 candidates who completed two years of training and walked across a stage Tuesday during a graduation ceremony for new astronauts at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"We are excited to have a new and diverse set of explorers ready to expand humanity's reach," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Astronauts are pioneers who will help us embark on this new era of exploration."

Menon, who was born and raised in Minneapolis, graduated from St. Paul Academy in 1995 and earned a degree in neurobiology from Harvard University. He has a master's and a doctorate degree from Stanford. Menon was most recently an emergency medicine physician who also served as a flight surgeon for NASA and medical director for SpaceX. Menon also is a certified flight instructor.

"I was 6 years old when I knew it was a job you could do," Menon said in a videoposted on NASA's website, explaining how he first realized he could become an astronaut. He said he saw an IMAX movie called "The Dream is Alive" and recalled thinking, "There is a job full of adventure doing exciting things. It inspired me to go into science and get interested in space."

Menon is now eligible to receive flight assignments that could include trips to the moon and missions to the International Space Station.

Menon had tried to get into the astronaut training program before. This time, he was selected from a pool of more than 12,000 applicants. He completed training in spacewalking, robotics and space station systems.

"It is a real testament that trying and trying again and never giving up is the way to go," he said after being chosen. "I never thought I would have this opportunity. It's really cool to be here."

St. Paul Academy students made a "congratulations" video that was played during Tuesday's ceremony. Students also wrote congratulatory postcards displayed at the post-ceremony reception.