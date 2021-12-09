St. Louis Park police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in several brazen crimes that officers believe were committed by the same young suspects.

Meanwhile, three people were injured in a carjacking attempt Thursday outside the Lunds & Byerlys store in Edina. Four juveniles were behind the attempt, at 3945 W. 50th St., around 5 p.m., police said. Two good Samaritans attempted to help. One of the victims was in serious but stable condition at North Memorial Health Hospital.

In the St. Louis Park incidents, a group of suspects attempted to wrestle a man out of his vehicle in an attempted carjacking about 3:15 p.m. Thursday outside the Lunds & Byerlys at 3777 Park Center Blvd. The driver suffered minor injuries, and the suspects drove off in a light-colored SUV, police said.

And on Monday, a woman was robbed of her purse about 5:30 p.m.outside the store, police said. She was uninjured. The store's surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and the light-colored SUV used for the getaway, police said.

Someone attempted to use the credit cards stolen in the incident at stores in Richfield and elsewhere, police said.

And on Nov. 29, police said three young men or boys attempted a carjacking at Bridgewater Bank, 4450 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, just before 8 p.m. The three implied they had a gun and demanded the victim's keys as he approached his car, police said. The victim ran back inside the bank, and the suspects drove off in a black Dodge Durango.

The victim described the suspects as young Somali males, because they spoke to the victim in his native Somali language. Police believe the group followed the victim into the bank parking lot.

Lunds & Byerlys said it was increasing security at its St. Louis Park grocery store after the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis Park police at 952-924-2618.