Star Tribune Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling joins host Michael Rand for a breaking news edition of Daily Delivery after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman were fired Monday morning.

The Zimmer news felt like a foregone conclusion while the Spielman news registers as somewhat of a surprise based on a narrative that had emerged in recent weeks. But starting over at both spots will create a seismic shift for the Vikings and impact their direction for years to come.

Goessling discusses which head coaching candidates might be the best fit in Minnesota, how he evaluates the tenures of both Zimmer and Spielman — plus what might happen with QB Kirk Cousins in 2022 in the wake of the regime change.

