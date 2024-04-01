NOAA says 2023′s $28 billion in U.S. weather and climate disasters is a new record. Property insurance rates have spiked in recent years, but nothing like Florida, threatened by rising seas and supersize hurricanes as the planet continues to warm. A friend with a home on the Florida Panhandle told me his insurance has more than quintupled since 2017. In an almost perverse way, more warming in the pipeline is predicted to be good for Minnesota's economy, as well as most of the Great Lakes region. Access to fresh water will be key. Expect new arrivals in the years and decades to come.

A storm tracking south of Minnesota will spin up plowable snow across much of Wisconsin later Tuesday and Wednesday — maybe a foot from the Dells to Green Bay. How fun!

A little slush might brush far southeast Minnesota on Tuesday, but skies clear Wednesday and a warming trend is still likely this week, with low 50s by Thursday and 60s much of next week. A couple of southern storms could drop more significant rain. Yes, please.