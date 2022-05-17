Introduction: Host Michael Rand catches up on the Vikings' schedule, which was released late last week in the midst of the Wild's playoff series against the Blues, and gives his thoughts on story lines and predictions for each game. Rand sees reason for optimism, but the Vikings had better take advantage of favorable stretches in their 17-game season.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan joins the show to offer his take on Byron Buxton and the Twins' 100-game plan. He sees the wisdom in it, and he also has more optimism for the 0-4 Lynx than their record might indicate.

28:00: The best high school football recruit in Minnesota has the Gophers on his final list of schools.

