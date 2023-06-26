Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Summer's lease, as Shakespeare helpfully informs us, hath all too short a date. So here are a few numbers to remind you to enjoy it while you can. Or as another English poet, Robert Herrick, so memorably put it: gather ye rosebuds while ye may.

71: Days until Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer.

132: Days until Nov. 4, the average date for the Twin Cities' first measurable snowfall.

179: Days until the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.

6 hours, 50 minutes and 41 seconds: How much shorter the day is on the winter solstice compared to the summer solstice.

53.5: difference in average temperature between June (69.7 degrees) and January (16.2 degrees).

Sources: Minnesota State Climatology Office and timeanddate.com.