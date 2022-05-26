Introduction: Minnesota United lost 2-1 at home in a U.S. Open Cup match to third division Union Omaha on Wednesday, a defeat Loons manager Adrian Heath called "embarrassing." It was another inconsistent performance from United this season, and it probably won't lead to more playing time for the Loons reserves who had a chance to play.

6:00: Minnesota Aurora President and co-founder Andrea Yoch joins the show to talk about the debut of the women's soccer club Thursday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. The amateur club has sold out all 5,600 tickets for its debut, part of what Yoch terms a "magic carpet ride" or support so far.

20:00: Byron Buxton went hitless again on Wednesday, and it's time to wonder if his balky knee is at least partly to blame for his 0-for-26 slump. Plus a throwback NBA playoff game and a huge NHL comeback.

