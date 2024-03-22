As snowstorms go, the one that passed through the metro and central part of the state overnight was pretty tame by Minnesota standards, dropping a just a few inches as of Friday morning.

It's the storm coming behind it that will pack a punch.

Mainline roads on Friday morning were littered with spin-outs even as Minnesota Department of Transportation plows fanned out across the area to clear away the first measurable snowfall in the Twin Cities since Feb. 27 when a tenth of an inch fell at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

A multi-vehicle crash blocked lanes on westbound I-494 at France Avenue in Bloomington.

"There will be slick spots," said agency spokeswoman Anne Meyer. "Folks should take their time. Do your part as a driver: slow down, stay back and give yourself room to maneuver if you need to."

By 6 a.m., the State Patrol had responded to 175 crashes statewide since Thursday night, and 101 spin outs that send motorists skidding into ditches.

At the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, most flights were taking off and landing on time, but three outbound flights had been canceled and six delayed, according to Flightaware.com.

Snow totals were slowly coming in Friday morning. Among those included 3.5 inches in the northeast suburb of Hugo, the National Weather Service said.

The metro's largest snowfall of the season happened on Valentine's Day when 6.9 inches of snow whitened the landscape. That accumulation is almost sure to slip to second place after a blockbuster storm sweeps through this weekend. A winter storm watch is in effect for Sunday and Monday for nearly all of Minnesota with "high confidence" of six to 12 inches likely, the Weather Service said.

"We could easily see amounts in the double digits," the Weather Service said.

Gusty winds are expected to accompany the long-duration storm that is expected to arrive before daylight Sunday and hang around through Tuesday. Travel won't be the only thing impacted, the Weather Service said.

"Heavy wet snow/ice could impact the power grid as well as damage trees when combined with strong winds," the Weather Service warned.

The winter weather has interrupted the warmest January to March on record, but comes at just the right time, said Beth Kramer, a spokeswoman for west metro suburb of New Hope. The pair of snowmakers will allow public works to send out two new snow plows the city bought this year for the first time.

"I'm excited," she said.

