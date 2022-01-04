Snow and windy gusts are back in Minnesota after a few balmy days of just-below-freezing weather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday, saying hazardous conditions will affect morning commutes. Blowing snow from gusts as high as 45 mph in open areas might create whiteout conditions.

The alert cautioned drivers to take it slowly and plan for slippery roads and low visibility.

Wind chill can reach as low as 20 degrees below and may cause frostbite on exposed skin in just 30 minutes, according to the weather service. Total snow accumulations will be 2 to 4 inches.

The advisory is issued for Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Sherburne, Isanti, Chisago, Wright, Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur, Rice, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn counties.