Twin Cities motorists should have a smoother drive home after snow-covered roads marred the Thursday morning commute and led to scores of crashes and spinouts.

By 7:30 a.m., the State Patrol reported that 95 drivers had slid off the roads or spun out and troopers had responded to 54 crashes across the state as 2 to 4 inches of snow fell in the metro area and up to half a foot piled up across southeastern Minnesota.

Plymouth police said many of the crashes it responded to resulted from drivers going too fast for the road conditions.

Some schools called off classes or started late and a few cities declared snow emergencies as the latest storm added to the seasonal total that surpassed the 50-inch mark Thursday, double what normally falls by the middle of January.

A winter weather advisory for 2 to 4 inches of snow stretches from Marshall to the Twin Cities to Duluth. A winter storm warning for 5 to 8 inches stretches from Worthington to Mankato to Rochester and into western Wisconsin. Both the warning and advisory expire at 3 p.m., though the snow was expected to stop falling by lunchtime, the National Weather Service said.

Traffic was snarled on westbound Interstate 94 near Franklin Avenue where a driver sat sideways across multiple lanes just after 6 a.m.

In Eden Prairie, traffic was at a standstill on eastbound Hwy. 212 near Eden Prairie Road where several vehicles went into the ditch. As that incident cleared just before 7 a.m., others popped up, including a crash on southbound Interstate 35W near County Road 96 in Arden Hills and a semitrailer truck blocking lanes on southbound Interstate 494 near 49th Avenue in Plymouth.

"Roads are still slick and messy this morning," the State Patrol said. "Please take your time. Slow down, wear your seat belt, increase your following distance and put distractions away."

At 9:30 a.m., Metro Transit said 28% of buses were running behind schedule, with the average delay of about four minutes.

In St. Paul, officials canceled a citywide residential snow plowing that was scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The city had planned to plow north-south residential streets to clean up from previous snowfalls.

"Public Works crews must focus plowing efforts on arterial and collector (main) streets instead of the residential side streets," the city said in a statement.

Other cities such as Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Hastings and Plymouth were among the first in the metro to declare a snow emergency. Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had called one as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported two delayed outbound fights and one canceled flight, according to the flight tracking website Flightaware.com.

Early snow totals included 4 inches in Elko New Market in the far south metro, 3 inches in Prior Lake, 2.8 inches in Hugo and Stillwater, 2.4 inches in Robbinsdale, 2.3 inches in Forest Lake and 2.5 at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.

In southern Minnesota, totals included 6 inches in Dodge Center, 5.9 inches in Stewartville, 5.7 inches in Faribault, 5.3 inches in Winona, 5 inches in Rochester and 2 inches in Austin, the Weather Service said.