Hastings senior Skylar Little Soldier concluded her high school career with her third straight championship Saturday at the wrestling state meet at Xcel Energy Center.

Little Soldier pinned Cece Rock of Luverne at 1 minutes, 41 seconds in the girls 148-pound class.

"I was focused on getting it over with, ready to be done," she said.

She went out with a 19-0 record.

"I got a little chip on my shoulder," she admitted. "I'm undefeated for the last three years. Everyone's gunning for me."

Heavyweight Camryn Kenning doubles up

St. Cloud senior Camryn Kenning bounced nervously in the corner before her match in the 235-pound finals. "I feel a little nervous," she admitted.

She needn't have been. She made short work of Ella George of South Paul, pinning her in 28 seconds for her second consecutive state championship.

"I only have one goal in mind, and that's to win," she said.

Charli Raymond repeats

Last year's 107 champion Charli Raymond of Simley took on Destiney Lofton of New Prague at 118 for her second state championship. Raymond won by major decision 13-2.

After her win, Raymond ran to the stands.

"I went after my brother, sister, my dad and my grandpa, my mom and aunt," she said. "It's always great to see that support."

Raymond said this year's state championship feels just as good as the last one and the pursuit for the next is already under way.

"Plan on doing the same training methods for next season, maybe work a little harder," Raymond said.

Cassie Gonzales, perfect again

Apple Valley sophomore Cassie Gonzales beat senior Diann Smith of Grand Meadow-LeRoy-Ostrander-Southland at 136, concluding her second consecutive undefeated season.

"This one feels much bigger and more important," Gonzales said.