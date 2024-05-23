Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Staying in town this Memorial Day? Here are six events around the Twin Cities, most of them honoring veterans, to check out after your walk around the lake.

Memorial Day Car Show

Spectate or participate in a vintage car show at Blacksmith Lounge, a neighborhood joint 30 minutes north of the Twin Cities known for its car events. Memorial flag-raising at noon.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10 per show car, free to spectators.

17205 Forest Blvd. N., Hugo

Fort Snelling's Decoration Day

Historic Fort Snelling will host Decoration Day with Brooklyn Big Band performances at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Includes plane fly-over and military demonstrations modeled off World War II.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is regular park admission, adults $12, children $8, children under 5, free.

200 Tower Av., St. Paul

Taps Across America

Local musicians play "Taps" to honor those who have died in military service at locations around the Twin Cities.

3 p.m. Free.

Multiple locations across the Twin Cities, find yours.

Free outdoor concert at Lake Harriet Bandshell

Local cover bands kick off Minneapolis' Music in the Parks series at Lake Harriet Bandshell. Anti-Skip Protection (a 1990s and 2000s cover band) plays at 5:30 p.m. and the Belfast Cowboys (a mostly Van Morrison cover band) at 7:30. Free.

Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis

Ride the historic Como-Harriet streetcar

Watch Memorial Day activities on Lake Harriet from the moving vantage of a historic streetcar. The line runs to Lakewood Cemetery's old streetcar entrance only on Memorial Day.

9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. $2.50 per fare

2330 W. 42nd St., Minneapolis

High school student reporter Siri Pattison contributed to this report.