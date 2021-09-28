A Spooner, Wis., man died after a crash late Monday that closed the northbound lanes of Hwy. 65 near Interstate 694 in Fridley for several hours.

Alex Tuerk was driving south on Hwy. 65 at a high speed when he crossed over into the northbound lanes near Medtronic Parkway and struck a traffic signal on the northeast corner of the intersection just before 10 p.m. The impact cut his vehicle in half, the State Patrol said.

Tuerk, 29, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died early Tuesday morning, the patrol said.

It was not known if Tuerk was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol was a factor, the patrol said.

Tuerk's Acura also struck a vehicle on Medtronic Parkway that was waiting at a red light. The driver of that vehicle was taken to HCMC with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Crews remained on the crash scene making repairs to the traffic signal overnight. Northbound lanes of Hwy. 65 between I-694 and E. Moore Lake Drive were reopened about 6 a.m. Tuesday, MnDOT said.

