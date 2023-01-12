Single-day tickets to Metallica's "No Repeat Weekend" appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium in August 2024 will go on sale Jan. 20, with prices starting as low as $50.

Tickets to both the Aug. 16 (Friday) and Aug. 18 (Sunday) concerts at the Minneapolis football stadium will become available that day at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. The band's fan-club subscribers (Fifth Members) will have access starting Monday at 9 a.m.

Prices for the single-day tickets are not being publicized, but a stadium representative confirmed the $50 lowball price for nosebleed seats.

Two-day passes to next year's headbanger bonanza have been on sale since the shows were first announced after Thanksgiving — and they are still on sale. Those range in price from $145 for both concerts in the highest upper levels to $599 for lower-bowl or the general-admission floor, where the circular stage will be at the center of the stadium.

To recap: The veteran thrashers are promising to play two completely different set lists (no songs twice) at the two gigs in each city on their two-year M72 World Tour, which begins April 27 in the Netherlands. Each stop features a Friday and Sunday night concert, with the AARP-eligible band members taking a night off in between. The outing is named after "72 Seasons," the first new Metallica record in six years, due out April 14.

Thursday's press release for the single-day tickets also promised, "There will be tons of extracurricular activities on the Saturday between the two shows so you can hang with fellow Metallica fans."