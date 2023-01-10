Three of Minnesota's most-ascendant music acts are listed mid-tier on the lineup for the 2023 Bonnaroo festival, revealed Tuesday with the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar and Odesza as headliners.

East Metro pop/rock quintet Hippo Campus, good-time-y Rochester rapper Yung Gravy and funky Shoreview guitar guru Cory Wong all made the cut for what's usually America's biggest music festival, scheduled June 15-18 in Manchester, Tenn.

Both Hippo Campus and Yung Gravy sold out the 6,500-8,000-person Armory in Minneapolis last year, a good indicator of how much their drawing power as touring artists rose following the industry-shuttering COVID pandemic. Each act also sold out comparable-sized venues in many other cities last year, and Hippo Campus has announced its first headlining gig at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver for May 2.

Wong has already filled Red Rocks several times before and has earned mad respect among other reputable musicians who frequent Bonnaroo, from Jon Batiste (who recruited him to play in "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" house band) to Bela Fleck, Billy Strings and Victor Wooten (each of whom have appeared on his YouTube series "Cory Wong and the Wongnotes"). Wooten, in fact, is due to join Wong at the hometown release party for his umpteenth album March 4 at the Palace Theatre.

Bonnaroo was one of two gigs announced Tuesday for the new edition of the Foo Fighters, who have been on hiatus since drummer Taylor Hawkins' sudden death last March. They are also due to play the Boston Calling festival in late-May. Hawkins' replacement has not yet been named.

Other acts on the lineup for Bonnaroo 2023 include: Paramore, Baby Keem, Portugal. the Man, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Marcus Mumford, Pixies, Korn, Sylvan Esso, Fleet Foxes, Three 6 Mafia, Sheryl Crow, Girl in Red, Diarrhea Planet, Alex G, Knocked Loose, black midi, the Beths, Franz Ferdinand, Men I Trust, Zeds Dead, 070 Shake and Dehd.

"Early Access" ticket sales for Bonnaroo begin Thursday at 10 a.m. via Bonnaroo.com.