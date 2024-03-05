Shoreview native Lara Dallman-Weiss has qualified for her second Olympics in sailing, making the U.S. team for this summer's Paris Games in the mixed dinghy-470.

Dallman-Weiss and teammate Stu McNay won the U.S. Olympic trials in Miami last month, but they still had to qualify the boat for the Paris Games. They did so with a 26th-place finish at the 470 world championships, which ended Sunday in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The team clinched the Olympic berth by being the top North American boat at the championships.

A member of the White Bear Yacht Club, Dallman-Weiss placed 12th in women's 470 at the Tokyo Olympics with teammate Nikki Barnes. McNay, of Providence, R.I., will compete at the Olympics for the fifth time after racing at the past four Summer Games in the men's 470.

Gophers wrestler earns top seed

Gophers senior Isaiah Salazar earned the top seed at 184 pounds as the Big Ten Conference released pre-seeds for this weekend's conference championships in College Park, Md.

Led by Salazar, Minnesota heads into the championships with four wrestlers who slot in within the top five in their weight class. The pre-seeds, as voted on by the conference's coaches, rank 14 starters in all 10 weight classes. Official final brackets for the tournament are set to be finalized and released later this week.

After a perfect 11-0 dual season where he posted a 7-0 mark in conference action for the second year in a row, Salazar claimed the top seed at 184 pounds. The only undefeated wrestler against the field at the weight class, Salazar finished fourth a year ago in the Big Ten tournament and eighth as a sophomore.

Three other Gophers are seeded in the top five: Michael Blockhus (No. 2 at 157), Patrick McKee (No. 4 at 125) and Garrett Joles (No. 5 at 197).

Etc.

* The Lynx signed guard Olivia Époupa to a training camp contract. Époupa is playing in the EuroLeague Women for Cukurova Basketbol Mersin in Turkey and helped Team France to a fourth-place finish in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

* Minnesota State Mankato's Justin Eagins hit a go-ahead three-pointer with less than one minute remaining to snap a 65-65 tie and lift the Mavericks over Southwest Minnesota State 68-67 in the NSIC men's basketball tournament semifinals at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Minnesota State, ranked No. 3 nationally, improved to 28-2 overall and will play in Tuesday's championship game against Minnesota Duluth (25-5). The Bulldogs advanced by beating Winona State 90-76 behind Drew Blair's 38 points.

* Joey Batt and Destinee Bursch combined for 48 points to help Minnesota State Mankato over Southwest Minnesota State 88-72 in the NSIC women's basketball tournament semifinals, also at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Minnesota State (25-5) will play Mary, which beat Minnesota Duluth 83-75 behind Lexie Schneider's 31 points in the other semifinal, in the championship game.

* Ike Mezzenga hit a solo home and a grand slam to highlight a nine-run sixth inning as the Gophers baseball team rallied for a 10-5 victory over Pacific in Stockton, Calif. The Gophers were trailing 5-0 when Kris Hokenson and Mezzenga opened the sixth with back-to-back home runs. Hokenson's grand slam capped the inning. The victory was the third consecutive for the Gophers (5-5), who open a three-game series against Gonzaga, in Spokane, Wash. on Thursday.

* Senior Morgan DeBord and sophomore Jess Oakland each collected three RBI to help power the Gophers softball team past the host Charlotte 49ers 14-4. Senior Bri Enter (5-3) got the win for Minnesota (9-8).

* Senior Ben Warian and sophomore Cormac Sharpe are tied for fifth place after the opening day at the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, S.C. The Gophers are tied for second with Chattanooga and Missouri, behind tournament leader Georgia Southern, going into Tuesday's final round.

* The Gophers women's golf team are in ninth place after two rounds at The Show at Spanish Trail in Las Vegas. Senior Hailey Loh leads the Gophers in a tie for 20th place after posting a one-over-par 73 in round two.

* Concordia (St. Paul) freshman pitcher Emmy Bowne threw a no-hitter in the Golden Bears' 9-0 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan in Winter Haven, Fla. Concordia also defeated Glenville State 2-0, with junior Erica McCullough recording the shutout.



