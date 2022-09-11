Shawn Shipman rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns to lead St. Thomas to a 32-6 nonconference victory over visiting Michigan Tech on Saturday.

Shipman, a sophomore from Champlin Park, scored on 1-yard runs in the first and second quarters as the Tommies built a 26-3 halftime lead.

The Tommies outscored the Huskies 20-0 in the second quarter. In addition to Shipman's first touchdown, Cade Sexauer completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Andrew McElroy and the Tommies recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown.

Kolby Gartner scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter to complete the Tommies' scoring.

The Tommies defense limited the Huskies to 150 yards in offense and 11 first downs.

The Tommies (1-1), who opened their second FCS (I-AA) season with a 44-13 loss at Southern Utah on Sept. 1, play host to Lincoln (Calif.) next Saturday.